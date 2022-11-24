Shoe Carnival Inc. [SCVL] fell -33.98% so far this year. What now?

Shoe Carnival Inc. [NASDAQ: SCVL] slipped around -0.57 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $25.80 at the close of the session, down -2.16%. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Shoe Carnival Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Q3 EPS grows to highest level of year with sequential growth versus Q2 and Q1.

Customer count grows to record level, contributing to second highest quarterly sales in history.

Shoe Carnival Inc. stock is now -33.98% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SCVL Stock saw the intraday high of $26.56 and lowest of $25.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.61, which means current price is +32.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 369.85K shares, SCVL reached a trading volume of 196793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shoe Carnival Inc. [SCVL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCVL shares is $42.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCVL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Shoe Carnival Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Shoe Carnival Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $81, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Buy rating on SCVL stock. On May 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SCVL shares from 68 to 74.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoe Carnival Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCVL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCVL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has SCVL stock performed recently?

Shoe Carnival Inc. [SCVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.57. With this latest performance, SCVL shares gained by 7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.42 for Shoe Carnival Inc. [SCVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.16, while it was recorded at 25.60 for the last single week of trading, and 26.18 for the last 200 days.

Shoe Carnival Inc. [SCVL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Shoe Carnival Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Shoe Carnival Inc. [SCVL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCVL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoe Carnival Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Shoe Carnival Inc. [SCVL]

There are presently around $461 million, or 66.20% of SCVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCVL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,879,725, which is approximately -1.297% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,162,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.78 million in SCVL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $33.02 million in SCVL stock with ownership of nearly -9.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Shoe Carnival Inc. [NASDAQ:SCVL] by around 1,847,388 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 1,619,828 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 14,393,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,860,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCVL stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 369,162 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 658,895 shares during the same period.