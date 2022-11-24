Rubicon Technologies Inc. [NYSE: RBT] price plunged by -2.50 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Rubicon Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Third quarter Revenue grew to $185 million, 24% higher compared to the prior year period.

Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (“Rubicon” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBT), a leading digital marketplace for waste and recycling and provider of innovative software-based products for businesses and governments worldwide, today reported financial and operational results for the third quarter of 2022.

A sum of 115136 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 594.65K shares. Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $2.57 and dropped to a low of $2.30 until finishing in the latest session at $2.34.

The one-year RBT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.34. The average equity rating for RBT stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBT shares is $4.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBT stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Rubicon Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Rubicon Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on RBT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubicon Technologies Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

RBT Stock Performance Analysis:

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.85. With this latest performance, RBT shares gained by 40.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.74% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.18 for Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.20, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 7.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rubicon Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Rubicon Technologies Inc. [RBT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $29 million, or 70.40% of RBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBT stocks are: ATALAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 3,502,778, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 79.70% of the total institutional ownership; PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC., holding 3,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.19 million in RBT stocks shares; and COHEN & CO FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $6.26 million in RBT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rubicon Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Rubicon Technologies Inc. [NYSE:RBT] by around 11,830,037 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 27,514,824 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 27,162,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,181,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,829,132 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 26,440,324 shares during the same period.