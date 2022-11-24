Raymond James slashes price target on Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT] – find out why.

Newtek Business Services Corp. [NASDAQ: NEWT] price surged by 3.62 percent to reach at $0.62. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Pokemoto Partners with Newtek Business Services Corp.

Pokemoto, Hawaiian Poke Chain is now Affiliated with Accredited Lending Source – Newtek to Aid Franchisees in Securing Funding.

The one-year NEWT stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.41. The average equity rating for NEWT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEWT shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEWT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Newtek Business Services Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Newtek Business Services Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $38, while Compass Point kept a Neutral rating on NEWT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newtek Business Services Corp. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEWT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

NEWT Stock Performance Analysis:

Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.26. With this latest performance, NEWT shares gained by 10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEWT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.18 for Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.43, while it was recorded at 16.50 for the last single week of trading, and 21.84 for the last 200 days.

NEWT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEWT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newtek Business Services Corp. go to 3.00%.

Newtek Business Services Corp. [NEWT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $67 million, or 16.00% of NEWT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEWT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 681,957, which is approximately 0.42% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 446,205 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.92 million in NEWT stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $5.69 million in NEWT stock with ownership of nearly -7.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Newtek Business Services Corp. [NASDAQ:NEWT] by around 352,726 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 763,800 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 2,654,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,770,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEWT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 224,710 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 243,550 shares during the same period.