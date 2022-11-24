Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB] is -50.24% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Proto Labs Inc. [NYSE: PRLB] closed the trading session at $25.55 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $25.33, while the highest price level was $26.13. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Protolabs Announces $50 Million Increase to Existing Stock Repurchase Authorization.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Proto Labs, Inc. (“Protolabs” or the “company”) (NYSE: PRLB), the world’s leading provider of digital manufacturing services, announced today that on November 17, 2022 its board of directors approved a $50 million increase in its authorized stock repurchase program currently in effect, and extended the expiration date to December 31, 2024.

This increase expands the existing stock repurchase program to $200 million. As of November 21, 2022, Protolabs had repurchased an aggregate dollar value of $111 million since the program was initiated in 2017. The company now has $89 million remaining available to repurchase shares under the expanded repurchase program.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.24 percent and weekly performance of 12.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -35.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -38.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 255.32K shares, PRLB reached to a volume of 255869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRLB shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRLB stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Proto Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Proto Labs Inc. stock. On January 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PRLB shares from 165 to 235.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proto Labs Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRLB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

PRLB stock trade performance evaluation

Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.21. With this latest performance, PRLB shares dropped by -35.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.94 for Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.59, while it was recorded at 24.73 for the last single week of trading, and 44.18 for the last 200 days.

Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.70 and a Gross Margin at +45.62. Proto Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.99.

Proto Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Proto Labs Inc. go to 25.00%.

Proto Labs Inc. [PRLB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $627 million, or 89.30% of PRLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRLB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,989,905, which is approximately -0.584% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,962,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.7 million in PRLB stocks shares; and DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN, currently with $49.51 million in PRLB stock with ownership of nearly 3.232% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Proto Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Proto Labs Inc. [NYSE:PRLB] by around 1,595,180 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 1,632,541 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 21,301,339 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,529,060 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRLB stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 131,805 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 139,571 shares during the same period.