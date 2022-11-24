Prime Medicine Inc. [PRME] gain 28.11% so far this year. What now?

Prime Medicine Inc. [NASDAQ: PRME] traded at a high on 11/23/22, posting a 2.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $19.69. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Prime Medicine Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 142442 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Prime Medicine Inc. stands at 8.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.95%.

The market cap for PRME stock reached $1.90 billion, with 94.34 million shares outstanding and 64.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 461.25K shares, PRME reached a trading volume of 142442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Prime Medicine Inc. [PRME]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRME shares is $24.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRME stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Prime Medicine Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Prime Medicine Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PRME stock.

How has PRME stock performed recently?

Prime Medicine Inc. [PRME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.07.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.71 for Prime Medicine Inc. [PRME]. The present Moving Average recorded at 19.21 for the last single week of trading.

Prime Medicine Inc. [PRME]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -121.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.28.

Prime Medicine Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.