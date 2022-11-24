Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] fell -67.11% so far this year. What now?

Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: POAI] gained 1.99% on the last trading session, reaching $0.31 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Predictive Oncology Reports Third Quarter Financial Results.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) today announced the financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022, which continue to reflect revenue growth and increased gross profit margin as compared to prior year periods. Highlights from the quarter include:.

Raymond F. Vennare, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. An accomplished executive with more than three decades of experience, Mr. Vennare has a long history of building, launching and leading biotech companies.

Predictive Oncology Inc. represents 78.38 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.59 million with the latest information. POAI stock price has been found in the range of $0.3071 to $0.32.

If compared to the average trading volume of 272.78K shares, POAI reached a trading volume of 117235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for POAI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on POAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Predictive Oncology Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for POAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for POAI stock

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.90. With this latest performance, POAI shares gained by 15.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for POAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.54 for Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3118, while it was recorded at 0.3005 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5240 for the last 200 days.

Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Predictive Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Predictive Oncology Inc. [POAI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.70% of POAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of POAI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,126,663, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 647,404 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in POAI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $77000.0 in POAI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Predictive Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:POAI] by around 234,530 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 278,891 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 3,975,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,489,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. POAI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 179,810 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 105,757 shares during the same period.