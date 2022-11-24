P3 Health Partners Inc. [PIII] moved up 5.11: Why It’s Important

P3 Health Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: PIII] closed the trading session at $5.35 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.8231, while the highest price level was $5.62. The company report on November 14, 2022 that P3 Health Partners Provides Third-Quarter and Year-to-Date 2022 Financial Results.

Strong Third-Quarter YTD 2022 revenue growth of 59% compared to the Third-Quarter YTD 2021.

At-risk Medicare Advantage members exceeded 101,000 at the end of the Third Quarter of 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.01 percent and weekly performance of 14.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 79.04K shares, PIII reached to a volume of 232820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PIII shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PIII stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for P3 Health Partners Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PIII stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

P3 Health Partners Inc. [PIII] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.56. With this latest performance, PIII shares gained by 4.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PIII stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.18 for P3 Health Partners Inc. [PIII]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.01, while it was recorded at 4.89 for the last single week of trading, and 5.43 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and P3 Health Partners Inc. [PIII] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.49 and a Gross Margin at -4.82. P3 Health Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.55.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.24.

P3 Health Partners Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

There are presently around $111 million, or 52.90% of PIII stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PIII stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,120,307, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 38.45% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 3,135,919 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.78 million in PIII stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.68 million in PIII stock with ownership of nearly -6.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in P3 Health Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in P3 Health Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:PIII] by around 628,119 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 361,020 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 19,714,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,703,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PIII stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,261 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 90,393 shares during the same period.