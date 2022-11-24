Orion Energy Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: OESX] jumped around 0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.91 at the close of the session, up 6.70%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Orion Energy Systems to Participate in Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Investor Conference Thursday, November 17th in New York City.

About Craig-Hallum Alpha Select The Alpha Select list is an actively researched collection of smaller, underfollowed public companies that Craig-Hallum believes have the potential to become much larger. An “acorn” list of sorts, the Alpha Select List typically consists of sub-$500M market cap companies with attractive business models, above average growth trends, favorable macro-secular themes, and management teams that Craig-Hallum believes have the ability to take the business to the next level. The annual conference showcases Alpha Select companies before top institutional investors and analysts from across the country.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. stock is now -47.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OESX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.91 and lowest of $1.7975 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.55, which means current price is +35.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 94.58K shares, OESX reached a trading volume of 152865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OESX shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OESX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Orion Energy Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $14 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Orion Energy Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.50, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on OESX stock. On March 16, 2020, analysts increased their price target for OESX shares from 5 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orion Energy Systems Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for OESX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

How has OESX stock performed recently?

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.05. With this latest performance, OESX shares gained by 17.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OESX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.94 for Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6615, while it was recorded at 1.7920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1955 for the last 200 days.

Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.16 and a Gross Margin at +27.23. Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.78.

Orion Energy Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OESX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orion Energy Systems Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Orion Energy Systems Inc. [OESX]

There are presently around $30 million, or 49.10% of OESX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OESX stocks are: NORTH STAR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. with ownership of 2,408,085, which is approximately -35.536% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,101,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.01 million in OESX stocks shares; and KANEN WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $3.18 million in OESX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Orion Energy Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:OESX] by around 3,570,091 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 3,829,334 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 8,246,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,646,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OESX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,486,421 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,583,471 shares during the same period.