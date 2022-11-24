ONE Gas Inc. [OGS] gain 12.82% so far this year. What now?

ONE Gas Inc. [NYSE: OGS] gained 0.45% or 0.39 points to close at $87.54 with a heavy trading volume of 317005 shares. The company report on November 1, 2022 that /C O R R E C T I O N — ONE Gas, Inc./.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

This news release is being issued as a correction to our third quarter 2022 financial results and report released on October 31, 2022. The sole purpose of this correction is due to an inadvertent error that omitted the “Repayment of long-term debt” line in the financing activities section of the unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. No other changes have been made to the news release. The complete, corrected release follows:.

It opened the trading session at $86.70, the shares rose to $87.94 and dropped to $86.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OGS points out that the company has recorded -0.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -36.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 311.50K shares, OGS reached to a volume of 317005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ONE Gas Inc. [OGS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGS shares is $82.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for ONE Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for ONE Gas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $72 to $80, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on OGS stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for OGS shares from 65 to 78.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONE Gas Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for OGS stock

ONE Gas Inc. [OGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.37. With this latest performance, OGS shares gained by 18.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.41 for ONE Gas Inc. [OGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.99, while it was recorded at 85.49 for the last single week of trading, and 81.78 for the last 200 days.

ONE Gas Inc. [OGS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ONE Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

ONE Gas Inc. [OGS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONE Gas Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ONE Gas Inc. [OGS]

There are presently around $4,010 million, or 86.20% of OGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,890,208, which is approximately 1.498% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,121,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $535.91 million in OGS stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $321.84 million in OGS stock with ownership of nearly 1.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ONE Gas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in ONE Gas Inc. [NYSE:OGS] by around 4,143,887 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 3,987,483 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 37,678,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,809,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGS stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,340,694 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 307,473 shares during the same period.