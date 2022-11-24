Olympic Steel Inc. [ZEUS] is 60.89% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Olympic Steel Inc. [NASDAQ: ZEUS] price surged by 6.51 percent to reach at $2.31. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Olympic Steel Executive Chairman Presented With Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor.

Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today extended congratulations to the Company’s Executive Chairman of the Board, Michael D. Siegal, for receiving the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, which is the highest civil medal awarded by the President of Israel for outstanding contributions to the State of Israel or to humanity.

Mr. Siegal earned this recognition for his many contributions to the State of Israel and his lifelong support of Jewish people around the world. He has served in a variety of roles, both publicly and behind the scenes, in organizations that advocate for the advancement of Jewish individuals and causes, including Chairman for the Jewish Agency Board of Governors, Chair of the Development Corporation for Israel (Israel Bonds), and Board Chair of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) and of the Cleveland Jewish Federation.

A sum of 108045 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 50.74K shares. Olympic Steel Inc. shares reached a high of $38.42 and dropped to a low of $35.85 until finishing in the latest session at $37.81.

The one-year ZEUS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.59. The average equity rating for ZEUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Olympic Steel Inc. [ZEUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEUS shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Olympic Steel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Olympic Steel Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Olympic Steel Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZEUS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ZEUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Olympic Steel Inc. [ZEUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.16. With this latest performance, ZEUS shares gained by 43.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.33 for Olympic Steel Inc. [ZEUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.69, while it was recorded at 34.03 for the last single week of trading, and 29.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Olympic Steel Inc. Fundamentals:

Olympic Steel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

ZEUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZEUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Olympic Steel Inc. go to 34.29%.

Olympic Steel Inc. [ZEUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $327 million, or 78.60% of ZEUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,125,957, which is approximately 1.143% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 903,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.16 million in ZEUS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $24.75 million in ZEUS stock with ownership of nearly 1.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Olympic Steel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Olympic Steel Inc. [NASDAQ:ZEUS] by around 544,923 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 617,528 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 7,497,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,659,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEUS stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 180,656 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 331,340 shares during the same period.