Nexalin Technology Inc. [NXL] fell -3.11% so far this year. What now?

Nexalin Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: NXL] closed the trading session at $2.18 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.00, while the highest price level was $2.28. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Nexalin Technology Announces Publication of a White Paper Validating its tACS Device for the Treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The Second Xiangya Hospital of Central South University, China, reports positive patient results, including disappearance of all somatic anxiety symptoms and improved quality of sleep.

If compared to the average trading volume of 409.10K shares, NXL reached to a volume of 156461 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nexalin Technology Inc. [NXL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nexalin Technology Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

NXL stock trade performance evaluation

Nexalin Technology Inc. [NXL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.11.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.08 for Nexalin Technology Inc. [NXL]. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading.

Nexalin Technology Inc. [NXL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nexalin Technology Inc. [NXL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4177.70 and a Gross Margin at -73.66. Nexalin Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4218.93.

Nexalin Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Nexalin Technology Inc. [NXL]: Insider Ownership positions

2 institutional holders increased their position in Nexalin Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:NXL] by around 19,624 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,624 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,624 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.