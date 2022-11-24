Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ: GRIL] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Pokemoto Partners with Newtek Business Services Corp.

Pokemoto, Hawaiian Poke Chain is now Affiliated with Accredited Lending Source – Newtek to Aid Franchisees in Securing Funding.

A sum of 366108 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 150.43K shares. Muscle Maker Inc. shares reached a high of $0.371 and dropped to a low of $0.33 until finishing in the latest session at $0.35.

Guru’s Opinion on Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Muscle Maker Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

GRIL Stock Performance Analysis:

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.90. With this latest performance, GRIL shares dropped by -10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.65 for Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3757, while it was recorded at 0.3415 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4134 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Muscle Maker Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.50 and a Gross Margin at +0.66. Muscle Maker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -54.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.95.

Muscle Maker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Muscle Maker Inc. [GRIL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 19.70% of GRIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRIL stocks are: ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 1,771,331, which is approximately -1.426% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 423,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in GRIL stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $91000.0 in GRIL stock with ownership of nearly 11.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Muscle Maker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Muscle Maker Inc. [NASDAQ:GRIL] by around 28,795 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 237,038 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,679,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,944,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRIL stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 121,217 shares during the same period.