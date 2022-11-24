Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU] – find out why.

Central Puerto S.A. [NYSE: CEPU] gained 5.24% or 0.25 points to close at $5.02 with a heavy trading volume of 144659 shares. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date For The Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Central Puerto S.A (“Central Puerto” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its Third Quarter results on November 10, 2022. Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Enrique Terraneo, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results on November 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET.

To access the conference call, please dial:Toll Free: 888-506-0062International: 973-528-0011 Participant Access Code: 874982.

It opened the trading session at $4.72, the shares rose to $5.08 and dropped to $4.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CEPU points out that the company has recorded 31.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -83.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 181.62K shares, CEPU reached to a volume of 144659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEPU shares is $4.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEPU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Central Puerto S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2019, representing the official price target for Central Puerto S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Central Puerto S.A. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEPU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for CEPU stock

Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.33. With this latest performance, CEPU shares gained by 13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEPU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.37 for Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 3.92 for the last 200 days.

Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.51 and a Gross Margin at +48.21. Central Puerto S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.41.

Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEPU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Central Puerto S.A. go to 29.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Central Puerto S.A. [CEPU]

Positions in Central Puerto S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Central Puerto S.A. [NYSE:CEPU] by around 339,354 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 709,082 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 2,640,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,689,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEPU stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,130 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 269,469 shares during the same period.