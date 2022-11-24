Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Biodesix Inc. [BDSX] – find out why.

Biodesix Inc. [NASDAQ: BDSX] closed the trading session at $1.50. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Biodesix Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Biodesix, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), a leading data-driven diagnostic solutions company with a focus in lung disease, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 35,075,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $1.15 per share, including the exercise in full by the underwriter of its option to purchase up to an additional 4,575,000 shares of common stock in the offering. The gross proceeds to Biodesix from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Biodesix, were $40.3 million.

William Blair acted as sole bookrunning manager for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.64 percent and weekly performance of 30.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 44.23 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 191.76K shares, BDSX reached to a volume of 204215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Biodesix Inc. [BDSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDSX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Biodesix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Biodesix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on BDSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biodesix Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79.

BDSX stock trade performance evaluation

Biodesix Inc. [BDSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.43. With this latest performance, BDSX shares gained by 44.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.05 for Biodesix Inc. [BDSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2385, while it was recorded at 1.4200 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7852 for the last 200 days.

Biodesix Inc. [BDSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Biodesix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Biodesix Inc. [BDSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 10.00% of BDSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDSX stocks are: BIRCHVIEW CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 1,811,412, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, holding 768,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 million in BDSX stocks shares; and ESSEX INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC, currently with $0.57 million in BDSX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in Biodesix Inc. [NASDAQ:BDSX] by around 776,642 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 275,274 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 3,173,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,225,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDSX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 411,214 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 231,182 shares during the same period.