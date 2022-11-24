MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] moved up 11.08: Why It’s Important

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: YGMZ] price surged by 11.08 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on September 5, 2022 that MingZhu Logistics Updates Instructions to Participate in 2022 Annual Meeting via Video Conferencing.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: YGMZ) (the “MingZhu” or “Company”), a trucking service provider, today announced updated instructions to participate in the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting via video conferencing to accommodate ongoing COVID concerns and travel challenges. The Annual Meeting will take place virtually via Zoom at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 6, 2022.

To Participate at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022:Please click Zoom LinkMeeting ID: 850 4824 2668Password: 216458.

A sum of 291144 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 29.15K shares. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $2.45 and dropped to a low of $2.10 until finishing in the latest session at $2.41.

Guru’s Opinion on MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for YGMZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73.

YGMZ Stock Performance Analysis:

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.91. With this latest performance, YGMZ shares gained by 22.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YGMZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.66 for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.00, while it was recorded at 2.16 for the last single week of trading, and 2.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.81 and a Gross Margin at +8.71. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.59.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [YGMZ] Insider Position Details

1 institutional holders increased their position in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:YGMZ] by around 2,384 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 15,991 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 31,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,798 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YGMZ stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 13,091 shares during the same period.