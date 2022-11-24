Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: MIST] traded at a high on 11/23/22, posting a 4.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.02. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Milestone Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET in New York, NY.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed in the News & Events section of Milestone’s website at www.milestonepharma.com. An archived replay of the fireside chat will be available on the same website for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 228727 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.18%.

The market cap for MIST stock reached $171.03 million, with 42.49 million shares outstanding and 33.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 704.33K shares, MIST reached a trading volume of 228727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIST shares is $16.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIST stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on MIST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 114.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

How has MIST stock performed recently?

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.82. With this latest performance, MIST shares dropped by -8.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.56 for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.64, while it was recorded at 4.74 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIST] shares currently have an operating margin of -290.21. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -285.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.76.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.70 and a Current Ratio set at 12.70.

Insider trade positions for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MIST]

There are presently around $110 million, or 64.10% of MIST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MIST stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 4,315,102, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 2,425,737 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.18 million in MIST stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $11.28 million in MIST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:MIST] by around 6,567,849 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 5,441,345 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 9,953,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,962,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MIST stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,290,329 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,831,238 shares during the same period.