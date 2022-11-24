Matthews International Corporation [NASDAQ: MATW] price surged by 0.16 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Matthews International Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022.

4th Quarter Financial Highlights:.

4th quarter consolidated sales were $457.1 million, compared to $438.8 million last year.

A sum of 117053 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 133.47K shares. Matthews International Corporation shares reached a high of $31.88 and dropped to a low of $31.10 until finishing in the latest session at $31.43.

The one-year MATW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.92. The average equity rating for MATW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Matthews International Corporation [MATW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MATW shares is $45.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MATW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Matthews International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Matthews International Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $92 to $80, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on MATW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matthews International Corporation is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for MATW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for MATW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MATW Stock Performance Analysis:

Matthews International Corporation [MATW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.33. With this latest performance, MATW shares gained by 20.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MATW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.09 for Matthews International Corporation [MATW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.33, while it was recorded at 30.24 for the last single week of trading, and 28.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matthews International Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matthews International Corporation [MATW] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.19 and a Gross Margin at +26.40. Matthews International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.10.

Matthews International Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

MATW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MATW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Matthews International Corporation go to -10.00%.

Matthews International Corporation [MATW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $791 million, or 77.50% of MATW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MATW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,966,753, which is approximately -8.021% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,470,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.07 million in MATW stocks shares; and PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., currently with $56.86 million in MATW stock with ownership of nearly -0.279% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matthews International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Matthews International Corporation [NASDAQ:MATW] by around 1,153,041 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 1,360,891 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 22,647,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,161,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MATW stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 200,245 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 418,522 shares during the same period.