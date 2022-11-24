Mativ Holdings Inc. [NYSE: MATV] closed the trading session at $20.62 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.60, while the highest price level was $20.64. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Lionel Bonte Named New President of Mativ’s Healthcare and Wellness Business Unit.

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV), a global leader in specialty materials, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lionel Bonte as President, Healthcare and Wellness, effective November 7, 2022.

“We’re excited to add Lionel’s extensive industry experience and strong leadership to the Mativ team. As we accelerate growth and innovation across our business, Lionel’s vision and ability to drive strategic implementation will continue our momentum in the healthcare and wellness space,” said Julie Schertell, President & CEO of Mativ.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.04 percent and weekly performance of 7.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 427.34K shares, MATV reached to a volume of 344848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mativ Holdings Inc. [MATV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MATV shares is $41.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MATV stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mativ Holdings Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for MATV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50.

MATV stock trade performance evaluation

Mativ Holdings Inc. [MATV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.90. With this latest performance, MATV shares dropped by -13.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MATV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.24 for Mativ Holdings Inc. [MATV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.77, while it was recorded at 19.84 for the last single week of trading, and 25.14 for the last 200 days.

Mativ Holdings Inc. [MATV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mativ Holdings Inc. [MATV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +23.08. Mativ Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38.

Mativ Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mativ Holdings Inc. [MATV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MATV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mativ Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

Mativ Holdings Inc. [MATV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,026 million, or 90.90% of MATV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MATV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,571,817, which is approximately -3.295% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,465,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.32 million in MATV stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $93.67 million in MATV stock with ownership of nearly 4.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mativ Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Mativ Holdings Inc. [NYSE:MATV] by around 7,616,877 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 6,084,912 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 36,057,497 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,759,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MATV stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,891,896 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,592,737 shares during the same period.