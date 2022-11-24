Market cap of Vail Resorts Inc. [MTN] reaches 10.08B – now what?

Vail Resorts Inc. [NYSE: MTN] closed the trading session at $255.88 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $255.33, while the highest price level was $263.36. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Dec. 4 is the last chance to purchase an Epic Pass or Epic Day Pass for the 2022/23 Ski & Ride Season.

Lift tickets will be limited every day at every resort this winter to prioritize Pass Holder experience.

Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, Heavenly, Northstar, Kirkwood, Park City, and more, open with great early season conditions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.96 percent and weekly performance of 7.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 16.79 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 461.27K shares, MTN reached to a volume of 355686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTN shares is $273.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Vail Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Vail Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $350, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MTN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vail Resorts Inc. is set at 8.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTN in the course of the last twelve months was 34.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Vail Resorts Inc. [MTN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.38. With this latest performance, MTN shares gained by 16.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.41 for Vail Resorts Inc. [MTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 222.14, while it was recorded at 249.38 for the last single week of trading, and 237.86 for the last 200 days.

Vail Resorts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vail Resorts Inc. go to 45.82%.

There are presently around $9,828 million, or 97.00% of MTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTN stocks are: BAMCO INC /NY/ with ownership of 4,658,452, which is approximately 0.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,655,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $935.37 million in MTN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $896.13 million in MTN stock with ownership of nearly 0.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vail Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in Vail Resorts Inc. [NYSE:MTN] by around 5,061,484 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 4,952,141 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 28,396,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,409,856 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTN stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,060,752 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 278,311 shares during the same period.