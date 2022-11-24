Market cap of Udemy Inc. [UDMY] reaches 2.10B – now what?

Udemy Inc. [NASDAQ: UDMY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.05% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.05%. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Udemy to Provide Strategic and Financial Outlook Update at 2022 Virtual Investor Day.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

• Plans to reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven by 2024• Updates long-term targets to reflect continued growth of Udemy Business.

Over the last 12 months, UDMY stock dropped by -42.43%. The one-year Udemy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.55. The average equity rating for UDMY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.10 billion, with 140.95 million shares outstanding and 128.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 527.86K shares, UDMY stock reached a trading volume of 407441 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Udemy Inc. [UDMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDMY shares is $19.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Udemy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Udemy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on UDMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Udemy Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.72.

UDMY Stock Performance Analysis:

Udemy Inc. [UDMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.05. With this latest performance, UDMY shares gained by 10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.84 for Udemy Inc. [UDMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.99, while it was recorded at 15.04 for the last single week of trading, and 13.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Udemy Inc. Fundamentals:

Udemy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

UDMY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UDMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Udemy Inc. go to -14.40%.

Udemy Inc. [UDMY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,657 million, or 74.40% of UDMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDMY stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 42,032,260, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; NASPERS LTD, holding 17,120,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $270.17 million in UDMY stocks shares; and CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, currently with $103.96 million in UDMY stock with ownership of nearly 1.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

55 institutional holders increased their position in Udemy Inc. [NASDAQ:UDMY] by around 6,942,605 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,517,651 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 93,547,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,007,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDMY stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,329,852 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 680,823 shares during the same period.