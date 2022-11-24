Market cap of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [PNT] reaches 688.95M – now what?

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [NASDAQ: PNT] closed the trading session at $6.86 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.5594, while the highest price level was $6.96. The company report on November 14, 2022 that POINT Biopharma Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Announces Strategic Collaboration and Exclusive License Agreements with Lantheus Holdings.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Upon consummation of the agreements, in exchange for the exclusive worldwide rights1, Lantheus will pay a total of $260 million in upfront payments between the two agreements to POINT, with the potential for additional milestone payments of approximately $1.8 billion between the two products based on U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and net sales and commercial milestones. Additionally, Lantheus will pay POINT royalties on net sales, beyond certain financial thresholds and subject to conditions, of 20% for PNT2002 and 15% for PNT2003. Additional terms of the agreements are summarized below and a website with more information about the collaboration is accessible at https://www.strategiccollaboration.net and the Company’s website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.50 percent and weekly performance of 13.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -32.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 929.98K shares, PNT reached to a volume of 419788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [PNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNT shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on PNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is set at 0.62 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90.

PNT stock trade performance evaluation

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [PNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.58. With this latest performance, PNT shares dropped by -19.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.54 for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [PNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.00, while it was recorded at 6.59 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [PNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.94.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.80 and a Current Ratio set at 17.80.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [PNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $417 million, or 57.80% of PNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,152,597, which is approximately 0.262% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BVF INC/IL, holding 5,590,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.35 million in PNT stocks shares; and PFM HEALTH SCIENCES, LP, currently with $30.97 million in PNT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. [NASDAQ:PNT] by around 24,661,397 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 12,374,971 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 23,814,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,850,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNT stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,309,646 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 10,071,480 shares during the same period.