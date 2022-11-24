Market cap of Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] reaches 336.35M – now what?

Palisade Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: PALI] surged by $1.81 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $6.39 during the day while it closed the day at $4.02. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Palisade Bio is Granted Fast Track Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for LB1148 for Accelerated Return of Bowel Function following GI Surgery.

LB1148, is a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor which acts to neutralize digestive enzymes, with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and accelerate the return of bowel function following gastrointestinal surgery. By inhibiting the activity of digestive proteases, the Company believes that LB1148 has the potential to reduce the formation of adhesions in GI tissues and potentially accelerate the time to the return of normal GI function.

Palisade Bio Inc. stock has also gained 20.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PALI stock has declined by -54.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -83.66% and lost -93.82% year-on date.

The market cap for PALI stock reached $336.35 million, with 1.54 million shares outstanding and 1.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 148.71K shares, PALI reached a trading volume of 62157990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PALI shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PALI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palisade Bio Inc. is set at 1.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

PALI stock trade performance evaluation

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.54. With this latest performance, PALI shares dropped by -19.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PALI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.19 for Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.90, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 24.46 for the last 200 days.

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -310.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -208.25.

Palisade Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Palisade Bio Inc. [PALI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.00% of PALI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PALI stocks are: ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 112,860, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SARGENT INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 13,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54000.0 in PALI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $41000.0 in PALI stock with ownership of nearly 1395.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palisade Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Palisade Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:PALI] by around 153,809 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 5,186 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PALI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 130,173 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,063 shares during the same period.