Market cap of Holley Inc. [HLLY] reaches 306.25M – now what?

Holley Inc. [NYSE: HLLY] loss -1.48% on the last trading session, reaching $2.67 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Holley Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Underlying demand remains solid, direct-to-consumer sales up 11%.

Supply chain pressures ease, supporting improvement in sales run-rate within the quarter.

Holley Inc. represents 116.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $306.25 million with the latest information. HLLY stock price has been found in the range of $2.615 to $2.75.

If compared to the average trading volume of 776.58K shares, HLLY reached a trading volume of 446866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Holley Inc. [HLLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLLY shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Holley Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $18 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Holley Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on HLLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Holley Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

Trading performance analysis for HLLY stock

Holley Inc. [HLLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.25. With this latest performance, HLLY shares dropped by -33.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.68 for Holley Inc. [HLLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.91, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 8.85 for the last 200 days.

Holley Inc. [HLLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Holley Inc. [HLLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.44 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. Holley Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.76.

Holley Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Holley Inc. [HLLY]

There are presently around $129 million, or 90.20% of HLLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLLY stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 14,322,712, which is approximately 111.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 8,879,168 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.71 million in HLLY stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $9.23 million in HLLY stock with ownership of nearly 3.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Holley Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Holley Inc. [NYSE:HLLY] by around 11,942,328 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 13,947,493 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 22,361,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,250,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLLY stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,101,201 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 8,414,736 shares during the same period.