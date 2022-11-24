Market cap of HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT] reaches 39.98M – now what?

HeartBeam Inc. [NASDAQ: BEAT] gained 8.25% or 0.35 points to close at $4.59 with a heavy trading volume of 363848 shares. The company report on November 16, 2022 that New HeartBeam Patent for 12-Lead Electrocardiogram (ECG) Smartwatch-based Monitor Intended for Detection of Heart Attacks and Complex Cardiac Arrhythmias.

Patent Opens Pathway to Disruptive Ischemia and Arrhythmia Detection Product in Multi-billion Dollar Wearables Device Market.

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT), a cardiac technology company that has developed the first and only 3D-vector electrocardiogram (VECG) platform for heart attack detection anytime, anywhere, announced today that its patent for a 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) smartwatch-based monitor intended for detection of heart attacks and complex cardiac arrhythmias was allowed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The innovation builds on HeartBeam’s growing intellectual property portfolio enabling 12-lead ECG diagnostics outside of a medical setting.

The daily chart for BEAT points out that the company has recorded 194.23% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.90M shares, BEAT reached to a volume of 363848 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEAT shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HeartBeam Inc. is set at 0.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for BEAT stock

HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.93. With this latest performance, BEAT shares gained by 58.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 194.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.05 for HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 3.90 for the last single week of trading, and 2.03 for the last 200 days.

HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

HeartBeam Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at HeartBeam Inc. [BEAT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 11.50% of BEAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEAT stocks are: D’ORAZIO & ASSOCIATES, INC. with ownership of 26,500, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 16,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74000.0 in BEAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $71000.0 in BEAT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in HeartBeam Inc. [NASDAQ:BEAT] by around 83,920 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 196,938 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 175,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEAT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 83,909 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 195,000 shares during the same period.