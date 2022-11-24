Market cap of F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX] reaches 119.32M – now what?

F-star Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FSTX] jumped around 0.04 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.61 at the close of the session, up 0.72%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that F-star Therapeutics Announces Publication of Phase 1 Dose-Escalation Trial of FS118 in Patients with Advanced Cancer and PD-L1 Resistance in Clinical Cancer Research.

– FS118 is Well-Tolerated Across all Dose Levels with No Serious Adverse Events Related to FS118 Therapy.

– Novel mechanism showing Increased Peripheral Immune Cells and LAG-3 shedding.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 11.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FSTX Stock saw the intraday high of $5.68 and lowest of $5.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.76, which means current price is +171.01% above from all time high which was touched on 09/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 200.66K shares, FSTX reached a trading volume of 112569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSTX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSTX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for F-star Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for F-star Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F-star Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

How has FSTX stock performed recently?

F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.69. With this latest performance, FSTX shares dropped by -8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 114.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.33 for F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 5.16 for the last single week of trading, and 4.72 for the last 200 days.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

F-star Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX]

There are presently around $49 million, or 46.00% of FSTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSTX stocks are: RIDGEBACK CAPITAL INVESTMENTS L.P. with ownership of 1,834,360, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 751,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.22 million in FSTX stocks shares; and ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $3.36 million in FSTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in F-star Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FSTX] by around 3,487,826 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,912,828 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,362,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,762,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSTX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,662,194 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 273,920 shares during the same period.