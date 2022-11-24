Market cap of Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM] reaches 5.20B – now what?

Columbia Sportswear Company [NASDAQ: COLM] traded at a high on 11/23/22, posting a 1.53 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $88.49. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Columbia Sportswear Company Reports Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2022 Financial Results; Updates Full Year 2022 Financial Outlook.

Financial Highlights.

Net sales increased 19 percent (22 percent constant-currency) to a record $955.0 million, compared to third quarter 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 314738 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Columbia Sportswear Company stands at 2.91% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.41%.

The market cap for COLM stock reached $5.20 billion, with 62.10 million shares outstanding and 32.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 378.87K shares, COLM reached a trading volume of 314738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLM shares is $89.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Columbia Sportswear Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $110 to $116. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Columbia Sportswear Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Seaport Research Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on COLM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Sportswear Company is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.73.

How has COLM stock performed recently?

Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.82. With this latest performance, COLM shares gained by 16.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.88 for Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.40, while it was recorded at 85.35 for the last single week of trading, and 79.29 for the last 200 days.

Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Columbia Sportswear Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings analysis for Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbia Sportswear Company go to 31.70%.

Insider trade positions for Columbia Sportswear Company [COLM]

There are presently around $2,734 million, or 50.90% of COLM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLM stocks are: ATLANTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO L L C with ownership of 3,492,922, which is approximately 6.898% of the company’s market cap and around 47.65% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,030,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $268.15 million in COLM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $264.44 million in COLM stock with ownership of nearly 4.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Columbia Sportswear Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Columbia Sportswear Company [NASDAQ:COLM] by around 2,354,102 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 2,401,526 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 26,139,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,895,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLM stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 320,280 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 346,211 shares during the same period.