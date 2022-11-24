The Buckle Inc. [NYSE: BKE] plunged by -$0.89 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $43.17. The company report on November 18, 2022 that The Buckle, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Net Income.

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that net income for the fiscal quarter ended October 29, 2022 was $61.4 million, or $1.25 per share ($1.24 per share on a diluted basis).

Net sales for the 13-week fiscal quarter ended October 29, 2022 increased 4.0 percent to $332.3 million from net sales of $319.4 million for the prior year 13-week fiscal quarter ended October 30, 2021. Comparable store net sales for the 13-week period ended October 29, 2022 increased 3.0 percent from comparable store net sales for the prior year 13-week period ended October 30, 2021. Online sales increased 8.8 percent to $55.0 million for the 13-week period ended October 29, 2022, compared to net sales of $50.5 million for the 13-week period ended October 30, 2021.

The Buckle Inc. stock has also gained 10.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BKE stock has inclined by 26.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 42.57% and gained 2.03% year-on date.

The market cap for BKE stock reached $2.09 billion, with 49.21 million shares outstanding and 30.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 403.88K shares, BKE reached a trading volume of 322163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Buckle Inc. [BKE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKE shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for The Buckle Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $19 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2019, representing the official price target for The Buckle Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on BKE stock. On April 07, 2017, analysts increased their price target for BKE shares from 15 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Buckle Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.87.

BKE stock trade performance evaluation

The Buckle Inc. [BKE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.75. With this latest performance, BKE shares gained by 12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.81 for The Buckle Inc. [BKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.41, while it was recorded at 42.02 for the last single week of trading, and 33.49 for the last 200 days.

The Buckle Inc. [BKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Buckle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Buckle Inc. [BKE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Buckle Inc. go to 8.00%.

The Buckle Inc. [BKE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,139 million, or 54.10% of BKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,637,757, which is approximately -1.204% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,574,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.49 million in BKE stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $48.65 million in BKE stock with ownership of nearly -0.795% of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in The Buckle Inc. [NYSE:BKE] by around 2,096,375 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 2,732,546 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 21,556,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,385,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 945,403 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 406,093 shares during the same period.