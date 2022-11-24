Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: SCU] loss -2.01% on the last trading session, reaching $10.25 price per share at the time. The company report on November 18, 2022 that Sculptor Capital Management’s Independent Directors Announce Formation of Special Committee to Explore Potential Transactions.

Company Settles Books and Records Lawsuit.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. represents 24.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $503.48 million with the latest information. SCU stock price has been found in the range of $9.72 to $10.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 139.96K shares, SCU reached a trading volume of 203190 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [SCU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCU shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCU stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on SCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for SCU stock

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [SCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.05. With this latest performance, SCU shares gained by 6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [SCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.54, while it was recorded at 9.91 for the last single week of trading, and 10.67 for the last 200 days.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [SCU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [SCU] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.29 and a Gross Margin at +93.49. Sculptor Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.57.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [SCU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sculptor Capital Management Inc. go to -0.99%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [SCU]

There are presently around $109 million, or 42.60% of SCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,581,164, which is approximately -1.903% of the company’s market cap and around 20.00% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 940,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.64 million in SCU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.39 million in SCU stock with ownership of nearly -0.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sculptor Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Sculptor Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:SCU] by around 1,196,859 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 1,112,217 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 8,361,880 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,670,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCU stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 799,055 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 480,386 shares during the same period.