PetMed Express Inc. [NASDAQ: PETS] jumped around 0.35 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $20.48 at the close of the session, up 1.74%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that PetMeds® Announces Its Second Quarter Financial Results and Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 Per Share.

PetMed Express Inc. stock is now -18.92% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PETS Stock saw the intraday high of $20.50 and lowest of $20.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.53, which means current price is +12.40% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 354.69K shares, PETS reached a trading volume of 249293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PetMed Express Inc. [PETS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PETS shares is $20.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PETS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for PetMed Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for PetMed Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on PETS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PetMed Express Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for PETS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60.

How has PETS stock performed recently?

PetMed Express Inc. [PETS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.00. With this latest performance, PETS shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PETS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for PetMed Express Inc. [PETS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.49, while it was recorded at 19.74 for the last single week of trading, and 22.45 for the last 200 days.

PetMed Express Inc. [PETS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

PetMed Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for PetMed Express Inc. [PETS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PETS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PetMed Express Inc. go to -0.02%.

Insider trade positions for PetMed Express Inc. [PETS]

There are presently around $339 million, or 80.50% of PETS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PETS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,303,355, which is approximately -2.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,523,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.2 million in PETS stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $19.88 million in PETS stock with ownership of nearly -17.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in PetMed Express Inc. [NASDAQ:PETS] by around 1,229,751 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 2,648,684 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 12,656,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,535,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PETS stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 781,367 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,066,324 shares during the same period.