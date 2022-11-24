Moleculin Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ: MBRX] closed the trading session at $1.27 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.23, while the highest price level was $1.4099. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Moleculin Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Pipeline Update.

– Continued execution across clinical and preclinical development programs.

– Three Phase 1b/2 clinical studies with enrollment or dosing now underway.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.72 percent and weekly performance of 24.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 37.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -9.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 110.39K shares, MBRX reached to a volume of 216829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBRX shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moleculin Biotech Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

MBRX stock trade performance evaluation

Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.51. With this latest performance, MBRX shares gained by 37.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.43 for Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0557, while it was recorded at 1.1920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4293 for the last 200 days.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.07.

Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Moleculin Biotech Inc. [MBRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 10.50% of MBRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,079,522, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,036,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 million in MBRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.33 million in MBRX stock with ownership of nearly -0.814% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Moleculin Biotech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Moleculin Biotech Inc. [NASDAQ:MBRX] by around 63,395 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 49,445 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,875,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,988,069 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBRX stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,852 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 43,655 shares during the same period.