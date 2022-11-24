Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX: LCTX] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.47 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Lineage Cell Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Appointed Jill Howe as Chief Financial Officer.

Established New R&D Facility and Expanded Existing cGMP Manufacturing Facility.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -40.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LCTX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.51 and lowest of $1.42 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.71, which means current price is +44.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 311.41K shares, LCTX reached a trading volume of 273156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LCTX shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LCTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Noble Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on LCTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LCTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for LCTX in the course of the last twelve months was 86.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has LCTX stock performed recently?

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.21. With this latest performance, LCTX shares gained by 30.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.45 for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2298, while it was recorded at 1.4460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3686 for the last 200 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1274.54 and a Gross Margin at +40.99. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1104.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.46.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Insider trade positions for Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [LCTX]

There are presently around $95 million, or 38.20% of LCTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCTX stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 34,935,485, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,951,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.75 million in LCTX stocks shares; and DEFENDER CAPITAL, LLC., currently with $7.62 million in LCTX stock with ownership of nearly 1.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. [AMEX:LCTX] by around 1,697,034 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 1,775,958 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 61,375,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,848,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCTX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 685,588 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 109,583 shares during the same period.