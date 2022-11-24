Cognition Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CGTX] traded at a high on 11/23/22, posting a 14.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.93. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Cognition Therapeutics Launches Neuroscience Thought Leader Conversations Podcast/Webinar Series.

Episode 1: Dementia with Lewy Bodies, Unmet Need and Research Landscape, features James Galvin, M.D., MPH, the director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and principal investigator of Cognition’s ongoing SHIMMER clinical trial of CT1812 in DLB, and is moderated by Anthony Caggiano, M.D., Ph.D., Cognition’s chief medical officer and head of R&D.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 249947 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cognition Therapeutics Inc. stands at 15.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.95%.

The market cap for CGTX stock reached $48.58 million, with 22.84 million shares outstanding and 21.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 94.74K shares, CGTX reached a trading volume of 249947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cognition Therapeutics Inc. [CGTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGTX shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cognition Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Cognition Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognition Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.21 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

How has CGTX stock performed recently?

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. [CGTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.88. With this latest performance, CGTX shares gained by 12.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.06 for Cognition Therapeutics Inc. [CGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7028, while it was recorded at 1.5960 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3302 for the last 200 days.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. [CGTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cognition Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Insider trade positions for Cognition Therapeutics Inc. [CGTX]

There are presently around $10 million, or 30.10% of CGTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGTX stocks are: PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 2,210,377, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 798,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 million in CGTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.77 million in CGTX stock with ownership of nearly 465.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognition Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Cognition Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CGTX] by around 769,295 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 705,984 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,703,661 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,178,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGTX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 344,631 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 409,454 shares during the same period.