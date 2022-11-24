AXT Inc. [NASDAQ: AXTI] gained 2.82% or 0.15 points to close at $5.47 with a heavy trading volume of 130245 shares. The company report on October 27, 2022 that AXT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Gross Margin Continues to Expand.

It opened the trading session at $5.32, the shares rose to $5.56 and dropped to $5.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AXTI points out that the company has recorded 4.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -31.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 296.29K shares, AXTI reached to a volume of 130245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AXT Inc. [AXTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTI shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for AXT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 04, 2021, representing the official price target for AXT Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.60, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on AXTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AXT Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

Trading performance analysis for AXTI stock

AXT Inc. [AXTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.89. With this latest performance, AXTI shares gained by 24.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.77 for AXT Inc. [AXTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 5.29 for the last single week of trading, and 6.57 for the last 200 days.

AXT Inc. [AXTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AXT Inc. [AXTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.39 and a Gross Margin at +34.51. AXT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.62.

AXT Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

AXT Inc. [AXTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXT Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AXT Inc. [AXTI]

There are presently around $133 million, or 57.30% of AXTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTI stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 3,056,198, which is approximately 0.332% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,633,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.4 million in AXTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.57 million in AXTI stock with ownership of nearly -0.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AXT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in AXT Inc. [NASDAQ:AXTI] by around 2,348,745 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,470,181 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 20,518,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,336,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,298,248 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 246,995 shares during the same period.