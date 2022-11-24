Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] is -94.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lucira Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LHDX] slipped around -0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.45 at the close of the session, down -6.17%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Lucira Health Announces FDA Authorization of Combination COVID-19 & Flu Test at Point-of-Care.

PCR-Quality Accuracy with Results in 30 Minutes or Less, Just in Time for Flu Season.

Lucira COVID-19 & Flu Test – PCR-Quality Accuracy for Point-Of-Care this Flu Season.

Lucira Health Inc. stock is now -94.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LHDX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.50 and lowest of $0.4084 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.63, which means current price is +40.75% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 106.46K shares, LHDX reached a trading volume of 281509 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]?

William Blair have made an estimate for Lucira Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Lucira Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lucira Health Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for LHDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

How has LHDX stock performed recently?

Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.49. With this latest performance, LHDX shares dropped by -58.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LHDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.89 for Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9876, while it was recorded at 0.4269 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3803 for the last 200 days.

Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.45 and a Gross Margin at +11.46. Lucira Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -69.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.46.

Lucira Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings analysis for Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LHDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lucira Health Inc. go to 9.80%.

Insider trade positions for Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]

There are presently around $10 million, or 57.30% of LHDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LHDX stocks are: EPIQ CAPITAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,737,370, which is approximately 0.715% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; ECLIPSE VENTURES, LLC, holding 6,223,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.8 million in LHDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.28 million in LHDX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lucira Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Lucira Health Inc. [NASDAQ:LHDX] by around 1,274,269 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,093,030 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 20,496,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,864,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LHDX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 942,601 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,056,326 shares during the same period.