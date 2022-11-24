Lannett Company Inc. [LCI] is -56.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Lannett Company Inc. [NYSE: LCI] gained 3.89% on the last trading session, reaching $0.71 price per share at the time. The company report on November 7, 2022 that LANNETT ANNOUNCES PATENT LICENSES FOR THE PEN INJECTOR DELIVERY DEVICE TO BE USED FOR ITS INSULIN GLARGINE AND INSULIN ASPART DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM.

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Ypsomed AG, the manufacturer and supplier of the pen injector device to be used in connection with its biosimilar insulin glargine and biosimilar insulin aspart development programs, that will provide a patent sublicense to the company and its strategic alliance partner within the HEC Group of companies (HEC).

Under the agreement, Lannett and HEC will, in exchange for its financial contribution, receive a sub-license to a licensing arrangement between Ypsomed and Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH, the holder of various patents related to the pen injector device. The financial terms of the agreement are confidential.

Lannett Company Inc. represents 40.94 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $25.78 million with the latest information. LCI stock price has been found in the range of $0.70 to $0.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 167.93K shares, LCI reached a trading volume of 232925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LCI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LCI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Lannett Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2018, representing the official price target for Lannett Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lannett Company Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for LCI stock

Lannett Company Inc. [LCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.24. With this latest performance, LCI shares gained by 58.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.37 for Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4866, while it was recorded at 0.6464 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6066 for the last 200 days.

Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lannett Company Inc. [LCI] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.62 and a Gross Margin at +9.74. Lannett Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.01.

Lannett Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lannett Company Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lannett Company Inc. [LCI]

There are presently around $12 million, or 39.80% of LCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCI stocks are: TELEMUS CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 7,379,431, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,035,174 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.45 million in LCI stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $1.06 million in LCI stock with ownership of nearly -15.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lannett Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Lannett Company Inc. [NYSE:LCI] by around 103,489 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,235,794 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 14,611,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,950,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,581 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 750,925 shares during the same period.