Lake Street lifts Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Apyx Medical Corporation [NASDAQ: APYX] gained 22.86% on the last trading session, reaching $1.72 price per share at the time. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Apyx Medical Corporation to Participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion®, announced today that management will participate in the Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY. Management will participate in fireside chat on Wednesday, November 30 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be provided under the ‘Company Events’ section of the Apyx Medical Corporation investor relations website at https://apyxmedical.com/investor_relations/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website following the conference.

Apyx Medical Corporation represents 34.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $57.48 million with the latest information. APYX stock price has been found in the range of $1.38 to $1.72.

If compared to the average trading volume of 291.82K shares, APYX reached a trading volume of 448594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APYX shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Apyx Medical Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price from $12 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Apyx Medical Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apyx Medical Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for APYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for APYX stock

Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.91. With this latest performance, APYX shares dropped by -60.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.21 for Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.0912, while it was recorded at 1.4820 for the last single week of trading, and 6.1812 for the last 200 days.

Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.78 and a Gross Margin at +33.14. Apyx Medical Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.24.

Apyx Medical Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apyx Medical Corporation go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apyx Medical Corporation [APYX]

There are presently around $36 million, or 60.90% of APYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APYX stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 3,398,279, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; COWEN AND COMPANY, LLC, holding 2,854,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.91 million in APYX stocks shares; and ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.63 million in APYX stock with ownership of nearly 1.177% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apyx Medical Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Apyx Medical Corporation [NASDAQ:APYX] by around 1,336,798 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,542,794 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 18,052,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,932,145 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APYX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 139,643 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 494,265 shares during the same period.