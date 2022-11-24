Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS] fell -16.70% so far this year. What now?

Keros Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KROS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.27% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.18%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Keros Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, KROS stock dropped by -16.30%. The one-year Keros Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 48.69. The average equity rating for KROS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.29 billion, with 25.55 million shares outstanding and 24.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 223.78K shares, KROS stock reached a trading volume of 156519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KROS shares is $95.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KROS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Keros Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Keros Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $100, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on KROS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keros Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for KROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 64.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.04.

KROS Stock Performance Analysis:

Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.18. With this latest performance, KROS shares gained by 7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.89 for Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.22, while it was recorded at 46.91 for the last single week of trading, and 42.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Keros Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS] shares currently have an operating margin of -280.46 and a Gross Margin at +95.53. Keros Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -292.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.39.

Keros Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.30 and a Current Ratio set at 21.30.

Keros Therapeutics Inc. [KROS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $881 million, or 85.40% of KROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KROS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,863,526, which is approximately 7.323% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 1,679,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.86 million in KROS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $71.22 million in KROS stock with ownership of nearly 4.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keros Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Keros Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KROS] by around 2,175,427 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,508,957 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 14,393,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,077,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KROS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 990,568 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 466,552 shares during the same period.