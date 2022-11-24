Kaleyra Inc. [NYSE: KLR] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.39 at the close of the session, up 2.21%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Kaleyra Receives NYSE Non-Compliance Letter Regarding Common Stock Trading Price.

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) (NYSE American: KLR WS) (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”), an enterprise Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) business, announced today that the Company received a written notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that it was not in compliance with the continued listing criteria set forth in Section 802.01C of the NYSE’s Listed Company Manual (“Section 802.01C”), as the average closing price of the Company’s common stock (the “Common Stock”) was less than $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30 trading-day period.

The Company intends to respond to the NYSE within ten business days of receipt of the Notice with respect to its intent to cure the deficiency, as required by Section 802.01C. The Company intends to consider available alternatives, including, but not limited to, a reverse stock split, subject to shareholder approval, if necessary, to regain compliance. Pursuant to Section 802.01C, the Company has a period of six months following the receipt of the Notice to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement. The Company may regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the six-month cure period the Common Stock has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the consecutive 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. If the Company is unable to regain compliance with the $1.00 share price rule within this period, the NYSE will initiate procedures to suspend and delist the Common Stock.

Kaleyra Inc. stock is now -86.16% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KLR Stock saw the intraday high of $1.42 and lowest of $1.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.81, which means current price is +170.69% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 480.58K shares, KLR reached a trading volume of 173715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kaleyra Inc. [KLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLR shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Kaleyra Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Kaleyra Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on KLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaleyra Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for KLR in the course of the last twelve months was 32.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has KLR stock performed recently?

Kaleyra Inc. [KLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.23. With this latest performance, KLR shares gained by 58.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.72 for Kaleyra Inc. [KLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0281, while it was recorded at 1.4020 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3803 for the last 200 days.

Kaleyra Inc. [KLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kaleyra Inc. [KLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.19 and a Gross Margin at +18.73. Kaleyra Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.93.

Kaleyra Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Kaleyra Inc. [KLR]

There are presently around $21 million, or 34.40% of KLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLR stocks are: PHILOSOPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,870,161, which is approximately -6.661% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 1,965,043 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.73 million in KLR stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $2.36 million in KLR stock with ownership of nearly 10.308% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kaleyra Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Kaleyra Inc. [NYSE:KLR] by around 658,076 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 3,594,868 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 10,842,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,095,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLR stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 117,728 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 644,245 shares during the same period.