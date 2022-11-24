Jefferies lifts Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Compugen Ltd. [NASDAQ: CGEN] gained 4.27% on the last trading session, reaching $0.96 price per share at the time. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Compugen to Receive Milestone Payment Triggered by AstraZeneca’s Phase 2 Initiation of PD-1/TIGIT Bispecific.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Advancement of AZD2936, a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody derived from COM902, into Phase 2, triggers $7.5 million milestone payment from AstraZeneca.

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGEN), a clinical-stage cancer immunotherapy company and a pioneer in computational target discovery, announced today that it expects to receive a milestone payment of $7.5 million from AstraZeneca, after AstraZeneca dosed the first patient in its ARTEMIDE Phase 2 study with AZD2936, a PD-1/TIGIT bispecific antibody derived from COM902, Compugen’s clinical-stage anti-TIGIT antibody.

Compugen Ltd. represents 86.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $85.65 million with the latest information. CGEN stock price has been found in the range of $0.90 to $0.9884.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, CGEN reached a trading volume of 416482 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGEN shares is $6.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Compugen Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Compugen Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on CGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compugen Ltd. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

Trading performance analysis for CGEN stock

Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.76. With this latest performance, CGEN shares gained by 21.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8343, while it was recorded at 0.9688 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8403 for the last 200 days.

Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compugen Ltd. [CGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -584.57 and a Gross Margin at +80.98. Compugen Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -570.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -30.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.29.

Compugen Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Compugen Ltd. [CGEN]

There are presently around $21 million, or 26.10% of CGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,452,300, which is approximately 1.299% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,372,648 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 million in CGEN stocks shares; and DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.82 million in CGEN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Compugen Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Compugen Ltd. [NASDAQ:CGEN] by around 8,279,679 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 24,349,276 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 10,573,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,055,679 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGEN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,152,010 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 14,275,298 shares during the same period.