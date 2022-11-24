JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE] is -95.97% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: JCSE] traded at a high on 11/23/22, posting a 29.63 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.77. The company report on April 27, 2022 that JE Cleantech Holdings Limited Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: JCSE) (the “Company”), a Cayman Islands exempted company that is based in Singapore, today announced the closing of its firm commitment initial public offering of 3,020,000 ordinary shares (which includes 20,000 shares of the over-allotment) at a public offering price of $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of approximately $12.08 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. Additionally, in connection with the initial public offering, a selling shareholder sold 750,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $3.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other related expenses. The offering closed on April 26, 2022.

ViewTrade Securities Inc., a global provider of brokerage, investment banking, corporate, advisory and trading platform services, acted as the Lead Managing Underwriter and Sole Book-Running Manager for the offering.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 332498 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited stands at 19.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.27%.

The market cap for JCSE stock reached $12.55 million, with 13.17 million shares outstanding and 3.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 93.52K shares, JCSE reached a trading volume of 332498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCSE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has JCSE stock performed recently?

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.31. With this latest performance, JCSE shares dropped by -3.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.14% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.18 for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8288, while it was recorded at 0.6472 for the last single week of trading.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Insider trade positions for JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [JCSE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of JCSE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCSE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 38,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 75.10% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 29,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in JCSE stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $9000.0 in JCSE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:JCSE] by around 79,522 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCSE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,522 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.