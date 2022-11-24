Innovid Corp. [CTV] Is Currently -0.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Innovid Corp. [NYSE: CTV] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.99 at the close of the session, down -0.33%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that NEW STUDY: 92% of Surveyed Advertisers Say Gaining a Unified View of Converged TV is Important.

80% increased converged TV ad spend year over year.

Report uncovers challenges and opportunities within the converged TV landscape.

Innovid Corp. stock is now -55.04% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTV Stock saw the intraday high of $3.015 and lowest of $2.93 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.97, which means current price is +84.57% above from all time high which was touched on 03/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 540.55K shares, CTV reached a trading volume of 124820 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Innovid Corp. [CTV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTV shares is $4.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Innovid Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Innovid Corp. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has CTV stock performed recently?

Innovid Corp. [CTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.94. With this latest performance, CTV shares dropped by -9.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for Innovid Corp. [CTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.86, while it was recorded at 2.99 for the last single week of trading, and 3.76 for the last 200 days.

Innovid Corp. [CTV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Innovid Corp. [CTV] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.48 and a Gross Margin at +80.30. Innovid Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.71.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.15.

Innovid Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Insider trade positions for Innovid Corp. [CTV]

There are presently around $194 million, or 67.20% of CTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTV stocks are: SC ISRAEL IV GENPAR, LTD. with ownership of 17,697,224, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 9,882,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.55 million in CTV stocks shares; and ION ACQUISITION CORP GP LTD., currently with $18.69 million in CTV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Innovid Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Innovid Corp. [NYSE:CTV] by around 10,707,302 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 2,710,475 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 51,331,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,748,928 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTV stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,664,598 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,694,604 shares during the same period.