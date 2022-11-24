iMedia Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: IMBI] traded at a high on 11/23/22, posting a 7.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.61. The company report on November 22, 2022 that iMedia Brands Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

ShopHQ Relaunched on Dish Network on November 21.

iMedia Strengthens Balance Sheet – Signs $48 million Sale-Leaseback Letter of Intent.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 295385 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of iMedia Brands Inc. stands at 16.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.80%.

The market cap for IMBI stock reached $12.87 million, with 26.66 million shares outstanding and 19.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 774.69K shares, IMBI reached a trading volume of 295385 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMBI shares is $5.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for iMedia Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2019, representing the official price target for iMedia Brands Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iMedia Brands Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

How has IMBI stock performed recently?

iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.92. With this latest performance, IMBI shares gained by 23.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5878, while it was recorded at 0.5769 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5314 for the last 200 days.

iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.51 and a Gross Margin at +33.93. iMedia Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.87.

iMedia Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iMedia Brands Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for iMedia Brands Inc. [IMBI]

There are presently around $4 million, or 26.30% of IMBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMBI stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 1,312,947, which is approximately 32.834% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 762,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.46 million in IMBI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.44 million in IMBI stock with ownership of nearly -0.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iMedia Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in iMedia Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:IMBI] by around 596,995 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,889,859 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 3,542,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,029,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMBI stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,535 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 452,082 shares during the same period.