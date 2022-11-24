i3 Verticals Inc. [IIIV] moved up 3.94: Why It’s Important

i3 Verticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IIIV] surged by $0.95 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $25.23 during the day while it closed the day at $25.08. The company report on November 16, 2022 that i3 Verticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Introduces 2023 Outlook.

i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended September 30, 2022.

i3 Verticals Inc. stock has also gained 12.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IIIV stock has inclined by 1.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.18% and gained 10.05% year-on date.

The market cap for IIIV stock reached $868.77 million, with 22.23 million shares outstanding and 21.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 159.05K shares, IIIV reached a trading volume of 174696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about i3 Verticals Inc. [IIIV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IIIV shares is $29.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IIIV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for i3 Verticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research dropped their target price from $42 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for i3 Verticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for i3 Verticals Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for IIIV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for IIIV in the course of the last twelve months was 18.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

IIIV stock trade performance evaluation

i3 Verticals Inc. [IIIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.57. With this latest performance, IIIV shares gained by 15.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IIIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.95 for i3 Verticals Inc. [IIIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.04, while it was recorded at 24.07 for the last single week of trading, and 24.31 for the last 200 days.

i3 Verticals Inc. [IIIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and i3 Verticals Inc. [IIIV] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.70 and a Gross Margin at +67.66. i3 Verticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.41.

i3 Verticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

i3 Verticals Inc. [IIIV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $533 million, or 97.50% of IIIV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IIIV stocks are: GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,878,547, which is approximately 3.787% of the company’s market cap and around 0.95% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,450,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.38 million in IIIV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $32.42 million in IIIV stock with ownership of nearly 12.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in i3 Verticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in i3 Verticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IIIV] by around 3,399,979 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 2,402,784 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 15,456,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,259,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IIIV stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 863,310 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,708,523 shares during the same period.