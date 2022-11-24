Hillenbrand Inc. [HI] moved up 0.96: Why It’s Important

Hillenbrand Inc. [NYSE: HI] gained 0.96% or 0.47 points to close at $49.35 with a heavy trading volume of 205832 shares. The company report on November 16, 2022 that Hillenbrand Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:.

Revenue of $750 million decreased 1% vs. prior year, but increased 1% on a pro forma basis, and 7% excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange.

It opened the trading session at $48.88, the shares rose to $49.48 and dropped to $48.84, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HI points out that the company has recorded 23.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -36.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 390.08K shares, HI reached to a volume of 205832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hillenbrand Inc. [HI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HI shares is $67.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Hillenbrand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2019, representing the official price target for Hillenbrand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on HI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hillenbrand Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for HI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for HI in the course of the last twelve months was 42.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for HI stock

Hillenbrand Inc. [HI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.92. With this latest performance, HI shares gained by 17.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.91 for Hillenbrand Inc. [HI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.59, while it was recorded at 48.64 for the last single week of trading, and 42.82 for the last 200 days.

Hillenbrand Inc. [HI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hillenbrand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Hillenbrand Inc. [HI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hillenbrand Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hillenbrand Inc. [HI]

There are presently around $2,972 million, or 88.00% of HI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,389,428, which is approximately -3.421% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,597,940 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $374.96 million in HI stocks shares; and CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $251.18 million in HI stock with ownership of nearly 0.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

105 institutional holders increased their position in Hillenbrand Inc. [NYSE:HI] by around 1,729,145 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 4,249,774 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 54,246,408 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,225,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 493,730 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 767,860 shares during the same period.