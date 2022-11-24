Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. [HRTG] Is Currently 7.14 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HRTG] gained 7.14% on the last trading session, reaching $1.50 price per share at the time. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Heritage Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) (“Heritage” or the “Company”), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today reported third quarter of 2022 financial results.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. represents 26.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.93 million with the latest information. HRTG stock price has been found in the range of $1.43 to $1.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 151.59K shares, HRTG reached a trading volume of 245416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. [HRTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTG shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $17, while Sandler O’Neill kept a Hold rating on HRTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.18.

Trading performance analysis for HRTG stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. [HRTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14. With this latest performance, HRTG shares gained by 7.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.23 for Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. [HRTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8356, while it was recorded at 1.4140 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6019 for the last 200 days.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. [HRTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. [HRTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.20. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.98.

An analysis of insider ownership at Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. [HRTG]

There are presently around $17 million, or 43.50% of HRTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTG stocks are: RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/MA with ownership of 1,257,983, which is approximately 7.332% of the company’s market cap and around 18.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,152,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 million in HRTG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.69 million in HRTG stock with ownership of nearly -2.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HRTG] by around 378,182 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 2,337,959 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 8,592,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,309,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTG stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,955 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 640,828 shares during the same period.