Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [NASDAQ: HCCI] closed the trading session at $32.36 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.44, while the highest price level was $32.42. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces Record Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Third Quarter Highlights Include:.

Net income was a record high $23.2 million; up 25.4% compared to net income of $18.5 million in the third quarter of 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.06 percent and weekly performance of 9.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 21.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 137.83K shares, HCCI reached to a volume of 363422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [HCCI]:

Stifel have made an estimate for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2020, representing the official price target for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc stock. On March 07, 2019, analysts increased their price target for HCCI shares from 23 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCCI in the course of the last twelve months was 15.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HCCI stock trade performance evaluation

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [HCCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.51. With this latest performance, HCCI shares gained by 21.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.80 for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [HCCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.33, while it was recorded at 30.63 for the last single week of trading, and 29.07 for the last 200 days.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [HCCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [HCCI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HCCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc go to 15.00%.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [HCCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $492 million, or 63.20% of HCCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCCI stocks are: ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 1,303,741, which is approximately -24.52% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,153,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.34 million in HCCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $36.1 million in HCCI stock with ownership of nearly 1.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc [NASDAQ:HCCI] by around 2,454,241 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,759,215 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 10,982,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,195,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCCI stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,584,040 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 471,809 shares during the same period.