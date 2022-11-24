H.C. Wainwright lifts Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX: PLX] closed the trading session at $1.17 on 11/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.12, while the highest price level was $1.19. The company report on November 15, 2022 that PLX: BLA Submitted: 1H:23 Responses.

By John Vandermosten, CFA.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 40.68 percent and weekly performance of 10.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 103.35K shares, PLX reached to a volume of 234520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2017, representing the official price target for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on PLX stock. On April 23, 2015, analysts increased their price target for PLX shares from 2 to 2.60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25.

PLX stock trade performance evaluation

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.38. With this latest performance, PLX shares gained by 14.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.86 for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0489, while it was recorded at 1.0920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0832 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. go to 25.00%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [PLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 9.74% of PLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLX stocks are: HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,413,487, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 17.59% of the total institutional ownership; MEITAV DASH INVESTMENTS LTD, holding 244,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in PLX stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $0.26 million in PLX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. [AMEX:PLX] by around 2,651,143 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 337,843 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 552,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,541,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLX stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,635,748 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 239,608 shares during the same period.