H.C. Wainwright lifts DRDGOLD Limited [DRD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DRDGOLD Limited [NYSE: DRD] price surged by 2.56 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on November 8, 2022 that DRDGOLD Limited to Present at Investor Summit Group’s Q4 Conference.

Johannesburg, South Africa–(Newsfile Corp. – November 8, 2022) – DRDGOLD Limited (JSE: DRD) (NYSE: DRD), today announced that Niel Pretorius, Chief Executive Officer of DRDGOLD Limited will be attending the Q4 Investor Summit live in NYC at the Sheraton Times Square. During the presentation, DRDGOLD’s Chief Executive Officer, Niel Pretorius, will introduce the Company and its value proposition of gold-price exposure, ESG and dividend history. The presentation will be made available on the DRDGOLD website at www.drdgold.com on 14th November 2022.

Event: Q4 Investor SummitDate: November 14-15, 2022Presentation: November 14 at 1:00 P.M. ETLocation: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue, W 53rd St, New York, NY 10019Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cug0SzCEQGyHRGsh93zfIA.

A sum of 160898 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 194.59K shares. DRDGOLD Limited shares reached a high of $6.82 and dropped to a low of $6.45 until finishing in the latest session at $6.82.

The one-year DRD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.28. The average equity rating for DRD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DRDGOLD Limited [DRD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRD shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for DRDGOLD Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2019, representing the official price target for DRDGOLD Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DRDGOLD Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRD in the course of the last twelve months was 25.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

DRD Stock Performance Analysis:

DRDGOLD Limited [DRD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.99. With this latest performance, DRD shares gained by 32.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.73 for DRDGOLD Limited [DRD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.53, while it was recorded at 6.41 for the last single week of trading, and 6.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DRDGOLD Limited Fundamentals:

DRDGOLD Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

DRD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRDGOLD Limited go to 10.00%.

DRDGOLD Limited [DRD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $69 million, or 13.70% of DRD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 7,085,559, which is approximately -2.973% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 949,514 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.48 million in DRD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.67 million in DRD stock with ownership of nearly 3.21% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DRDGOLD Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in DRDGOLD Limited [NYSE:DRD] by around 772,106 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 662,013 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 8,728,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,163,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRD stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 631,881 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 156,466 shares during the same period.