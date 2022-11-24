Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] moved up 3.90: Why It’s Important

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GHSI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.90% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.59%. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Guardion Health Sciences Announces Financial Results for the Three Months and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022.

Viactiv® Generated Net Revenues of Approximately $2.6 Million or 96% of Net Revenues for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, GHSI stock dropped by -85.19%. The average equity rating for GHSI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.80 million, with 61.60 million shares outstanding and 60.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, GHSI stock reached a trading volume of 285096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37.

GHSI Stock Performance Analysis:

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.59. With this latest performance, GHSI shares dropped by -0.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1567, while it was recorded at 0.1494 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1850 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guardion Health Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -144.94 and a Gross Margin at +41.74. Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -160.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -148.52.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.30.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [GHSI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.70% of GHSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GHSI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,723,950, which is approximately 9.475% of the company’s market cap and around 1.34% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 816,897 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in GHSI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $80000.0 in GHSI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GHSI] by around 1,190,856 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 925,681 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 2,651,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,768,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GHSI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 197,562 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 64,576 shares during the same period.