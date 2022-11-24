Griffon Corporation [NYSE: GFF] surged by $0.16 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $36.68 during the day while it closed the day at $36.24. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Griffon Corporation Announces Annual and Fourth Quarter Results.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Griffon Corporation (“Griffon” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GFF) today reported results for the fiscal year and fourth quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Revenue for Fiscal 2022 totaled $2.8 billion, a 25% increase compared to the $2.3 billion in the prior year.

Griffon Corporation stock has also gained 7.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GFF stock has inclined by 6.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 27.91% and gained 36.94% year-on date.

The market cap for GFF stock reached $1.90 billion, with 51.73 million shares outstanding and 46.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 367.21K shares, GFF reached a trading volume of 391106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Griffon Corporation [GFF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFF shares is $47.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFF stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Griffon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Griffon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on GFF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Griffon Corporation is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

GFF stock trade performance evaluation

Griffon Corporation [GFF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.83. With this latest performance, GFF shares gained by 11.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.42 for Griffon Corporation [GFF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.67, while it was recorded at 35.40 for the last single week of trading, and 27.63 for the last 200 days.

Griffon Corporation [GFF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Griffon Corporation [GFF] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.10 and a Gross Margin at +33.48. Griffon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.61.

Griffon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Griffon Corporation [GFF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GFF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Griffon Corporation go to 20.41%.

Griffon Corporation [GFF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,578 million, or 76.80% of GFF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,211,715, which is approximately -3.271% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,819,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $210.91 million in GFF stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $117.6 million in GFF stock with ownership of nearly -0.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Griffon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Griffon Corporation [NYSE:GFF] by around 3,351,561 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 3,618,383 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 36,560,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,530,443 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFF stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,300,790 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 387,327 shares during the same period.